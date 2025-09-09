Image Credit : Star Maa

In the heat of the argument, the Owners and Tenants came home; during lunchtime, Bigg Boss announced from nowhere, “The Tenants' house belongs to the Owners. You go out.” Contestant Sanjana, Tanuja, Harish, and Immanuel were left aghast not knowing what steps they should take. Bharani, who was passing from where Immanuel sat, asked for food; it was so dirty of Immanuel to stuff the palak, which Bharani could help self.

Immanuel slowly replied, “No,” and walked to the exit while eating his food. Thereafter, Bigg Boss ordered, “Leave your plates there and go out.” At this point, commoner Harish began to give a show of rebellion, saying, “Tell me not to eat and I won't eat. But I won't snatch the plate from someone who is eating.” All the commoners present backed Immanuel, telling him to finish his food.

Immanuel asked, “Can I eat?” Srija replied, “Eat.” The commoners pledget, “We will take the punishment that comes with eating this renewed menu.” With the Tenants standing outside, Bigg Boss called for the Owners to come to the living area. He then sent out a lasting command: The Tenants may never outset their feet back into the premises without consent from the Owners, and all food must be kept in the storeroom.