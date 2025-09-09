- Home
Bigg Boss Today's Episode: Bigg Boss 9 entertained contestants and viewers with twists, fun tasks, and surprises right from day one. Today, Mask Man became the center of attraction with his comments. He dominated the house on the very first day.
A glimpse for the contestants on the first day!
The very first day of season 9 of Bigg Boss held surprises in store for the contestants. They experienced in-house entertainment as early as their wake-up call when Bigg Boss functionaries went through all the trouble of sending in a dance group exclusively for them. Such a first and last scene had filled the house with energy and excitement. Afterward, “The In House-Out House” task was introduced for the contestants. The contestants were divided into two groups, Owners and Tenants, who entertained each other with fun challenges.
Bigg Boss Class
During this task, Bigg Boss asked, “Why did the celebrities come to the house?” It was rather shocking for everyone in the house. However, he recanted instantly by saying, “Welcome to the house.” And the reaction thus was more audible than the voice; the contestants felt relieved with an overflow of rush of joy. During these moments, contestant Immanuel brought relief and laughter with his witty comments: “I was waiting for this announcement since last night. I was sweating when I slept for the first time.”
Tasks that set the stage on fire
A charismatic Bigg Boss looked at them and gave a deep voice-over message that left them with the energy to last forever: “The game has started now. In this journey, you may become close to each other or have differences in opinion. But every moment you spend will be a sweet memory. Everything comes with joy; and challenges; face them as you obey time. All the best for your journey.” With this, the contestants not only were filled with motivation but also took with them some very encouraging words.
Maryada Manish vs Mask Man Clash
The House Owners–Tenants task officially began. On orders, Owners used the tasks to test the other team. Obviously, the first chance was given to army man Kalyan Padala, who did an excellent bid to impress Asha Saini.
A discussion started in the house regarding the cleaning task. Mask Man directly ordered that those who are free should also work. Many of the contestants agreed to it. But Maryada Manish intervened and asked, “How do you violate Bigg Boss's orders?” Mask Man got angry and made a shocking comment: “Manish, you didn't get the badge. Don't talk!” An argument started between the two on the very first day. Even though Bharani tried to stop them in the middle, neither of them backed down. Mask Man went further and said, “I am ready to leave the house if anything goes wrong,” and the house fell silent.
Bigg Boss orders to leave the plate and go
Soon the conversation transitioned into house-cleaning stuff, beginning with Mask Man’s agreement that all those free must also be accounted for in house-cleaning activity. Many agree to it. Maryada Manish comes interfering, “How do you bring in all these avenues to break Bigg Boss’s rules?”
Mask Man will never take a minute to defend himself, “Manish did not get the badge at all Don't talk!” Thus, their friendship came to a smashing finish after a day, leaving the air charged. They also did not share any episodes of neglect and embarrassment since Bharani found it easy to temper both of them, with the shocking Mask Man saying, “I am ready to leave the house if anything goes wrong” as the syndrome that made the house silence.
Mask Man gets emotional
In the heat of the argument, the Owners and Tenants came home; during lunchtime, Bigg Boss announced from nowhere, “The Tenants' house belongs to the Owners. You go out.” Contestant Sanjana, Tanuja, Harish, and Immanuel were left aghast not knowing what steps they should take. Bharani, who was passing from where Immanuel sat, asked for food; it was so dirty of Immanuel to stuff the palak, which Bharani could help self.
Immanuel slowly replied, “No,” and walked to the exit while eating his food. Thereafter, Bigg Boss ordered, “Leave your plates there and go out.” At this point, commoner Harish began to give a show of rebellion, saying, “Tell me not to eat and I won't eat. But I won't snatch the plate from someone who is eating.” All the commoners present backed Immanuel, telling him to finish his food.
Immanuel asked, “Can I eat?” Srija replied, “Eat.” The commoners pledget, “We will take the punishment that comes with eating this renewed menu.” With the Tenants standing outside, Bigg Boss called for the Owners to come to the living area. He then sent out a lasting command: The Tenants may never outset their feet back into the premises without consent from the Owners, and all food must be kept in the storeroom.
Priya's shocking comments about contestants
Basically, by default, Mask Man became his own issue as even after multiple prompts he opted to provide the food to the celebrities long after avowing to comply with the orders set by Bigg Boss. His reproofing left him in sobs as he decided to move the meal back to the kitchen and commented hungrily, with trickles in his eyes, "Please don't trouble anyone about food. They are my relatives. Everyone is a competitor." His appeal straight to Bigg Boss was more a source of probated discussion in the house. His fellow contestants carried him over the way while Pawan tried to calm him down
Bigg Boss Surprise Dinner
Soon after, the house rocked again. Contrarily, Priya said that all in the house were fake, and that they pretended to be friendly but never revealed their true selves. This was supported by Maryada Manish. Meanwhile, Priya charged further, “Everybody around here and they're so fake except Immanuel, Shrasti Varma, and myself.”
Mask Man vs Immanuel – Clash over bald comment
The Bigg Boss house heated up from day one because of an open clash between Mask Man Harish and Immanuel. Immanuel had jokingly body shamed Harish by calling him, “bald.” Realizing that it was offensive, he apologized on the spot and in front of other housemates. However, Harish took it too seriously and warned him seriously, “Think before you speak. There is a limit to humor.”
Not stopping there, he went on to caution Immanuel again in front of the house, saying, “Stay within your limits.” Immanuel kept joking, and Harish confronted him by asking, “Are you changing according to time, brother?” Harish added with a snap, “Should I be according to your time?”
Immanuel apologized for the second time; still, Harish insisted loudly that, “No one has the right to body-shame me.” The clash boistered an already tense atmosphere in the house with Mask Man's major bold statements and emotional reactions dominating day one.