Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has completed 10 weeks now and we have witnessed many ups and downs in the show. The whole suspense is about who will be eliminated. However, there was no elimination happened in the 9th week, and Sudheer was saved in the end.

Now we can see who will be eliminated in the 10th week of Bigg Boss Telugu 10. Who is in the bottom? Since there was no elimination in the last week, there is a possibility of double elimination. Let us see who is at the bottom in the voting this week.