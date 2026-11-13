The 57th IFFI in Goa begins November 20, 2026, with Ramayana Part I opening the BRICS segment. The festival features 159 films from 86 countries, embracing the theme Stories Without Borders for global cinematic exchange and diverse storytelling.

Ramayana Part I to Open BRICS Segment at 57th IFFI Film Festival

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana Part I' will open the BRICS segment of the 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India which will take begin in Goa from November 20. The multi-starrer Ramayana will be the opening film of the BRICS segment, which will showcase films from all 11 member countries, along with contributions from partner countries, offering audiences an opportunity to explore diverse cinematic traditions and storytelling from across the BRICS nations, as per the press release shared by Press Infomation Bureau of India.

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Raavana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The music of the movie was composed by AR Rahman and Oscar winner Hans Zimmer. The film was released in India and worldwide on November 5. The movie has already crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide and is still running in theatres. The second instalment of the movie will be released in 2028. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar' will also be the opening feature film in the Indian Panorama segment of IFFI 2026, bringing the spotlight to contemporary Indian cinema.

The curtain-raiser press conference of the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) was held on Friday, formally setting the stage for one of the most prestigious celebrations of world cinema. The festival will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2026, under the theme ‘Stories Without Borders’, celebrating cinema's ability to transcend geographical, linguistic and cultural boundaries. This year's festival will bring together filmmakers, actors, producers, critics and cinema enthusiasts from across the world, offering a platform for creative exchange and diverse cinematic experiences.

The festival will showcase 159 films from 86 countries, selected from approximately 1,400 submissions. Polish filmmaker Paweł Pawlikowski's 'Fatherland' will be the opening film of the festival. Pawlikowski is an Academy Award-winning writer and director known for acclaimed films such as 'Ida' and 'Cold War'. He was also recognised with the Best Director award at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, as stated at the press conference.

The 57th edition will feature three major competitions: the International Competition, the Best Debut Feature Film Competition and the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal. The Indian Panorama section will continue to provide an important platform for contemporary Indian films, showcasing the diversity and creative strength of Indian storytelling. The festival will also present the Best Web Series (OTT) Award, recognising the growing influence of digital platforms and the changing landscape of entertainment and storytelling.

Addressing the curtain-raiser press conference, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state is ready to welcome filmmakers and cinema lovers from around the world. He noted that Goa transforms into a vibrant hub for storytellers every November and that IFFI has evolved over the years into an important international platform for filmmakers, actors, producers, critics and cinema enthusiasts. With an expansive international film selection, prestigious competitions and participation from leading figures in world cinema, the 57th IFFI promises to be a significant celebration of cinematic excellence, creativity and cultural exchange. As Goa prepares to host the global cinema community from November 20, the festival's message of ‘Stories Without Borders’ seeks to reaffirm the universal power of films to connect people through shared emotions, experiences and human stories.