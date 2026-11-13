The movie titled 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' starring Sai Pallavi in the role of Sita has hit the theatres and is performing well. In an interview, Sai Pallavi who plays the role of Sita in the film directed by Nitesh Tiwari mentioned how playing the role of Sita who is greatly worshipped by many was a very special feeling for her. She said that she felt the true respect the character carries while shooting the film. And she also mentioned that there was a particular incident which moved her.