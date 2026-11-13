Freya Allan is set to star in the horror film System, directed by Joachim Rønning. Production is underway in London's abandoned underground, with the film featuring supporting roles by Denzel Baidoo and Felix Edwards in this new genre project.

Freya Allan to Lead Joachim Rønning's New Horror Thriller System Film

London [UK], November 13 (ANI): Actress Freya Allan, best known for her roles in Netflix's global hit series ‘The Witcher’ and ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’, is set to headline the upcoming horror film "System", directed by Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Rønning, according to Variety.

According to Variety, production on the film is currently underway at abandoned underground stations and tunnels beneath London. While plot details remain under wraps, Allan will be joined by Denzel Baidoo, known for "Last Swim", and Felix Edwards, who appeared in "MobLand", in supporting roles.

Rønning, who gained recognition with the film "Kon-Tiki", will serve as the writer, director and producer of "System" through his production banner The Saga Company. He has co-written the screenplay with his brother, Andreas Rønning. The filmmaker is also known for directing major franchise projects, including "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" and the recently released "Tron: Ares", according to Variety.

The film's production team includes Roy Lee, known for "Weapons", "It" and "The Ring", and Steven Schneider, whose credits include "Paranormal Activity", "Insidious" and "Pet Sematary". Both will produce the project under the Spooky Pictures banner. Stewart le Maréchal and Anna Mohr-Pietsch will produce for MetFilm, while Image Nation Studios CEO Ben Ross, Spooky Pictures' Rami Yasin and Andreas Rønning will serve as executive producers. The project is part of the partnership between Spooky Pictures and Image Nation Studios, which has backed several genre-focused productions, including "Late Night with the Devil", Charlie Polinger's "The Plague", "Hokum", starring Adam Scott, Casey Affleck's "Company" and Guy Nattiv's "The Liberation", according to Variety.

Allan is widely recognised for portraying Ciri in Netflix's fantasy series "The Witcher". Her performance earned her two Saturn Award nominations. She is expected to reprise the role in the show's fifth and final season, which is anticipated to premiere in late 2027, according to Variety. The actress recently completed filming Nick Hamm's "Black Palace" for Tempo Productions. She also starred in Wes Ball's "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes", the fourth instalment in the rebooted "Planet of the Apes" franchise. Her performance in the film earned her a place on Variety's 2024 Power of Young Hollywood Impact Report. With "System", Allan is set to take on another major screen project, joining an experienced creative team for a horror film being shot against the atmospheric backdrop of London's abandoned underground railway network, according to Variety.