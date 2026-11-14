After the families entered, Bigg Boss revealed the captaincy challenge. The contestants had to stand in numbered boxes. Anyone who exits before the buzzer sounds will be eliminated. Ramakrishna made it through the challenging challenge. However, Varshini (sanchalak) eliminated those who exited the boxes.

A huge fight broke out between Varshini and Mukesh regarding Swetha Naidu. Everyone was shocked to see the two fight instantly as they were acting like a couple. The argument got intense very quickly. Varshini shoved Mukesh in anger. However, Mukesh gave her a stern warning telling her not to shove him. The loud argument heated up the house and we shall have to see what happens next.