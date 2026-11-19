Bigg Boss asks the two dictators (Trigun and Mukesh) to play a colour splashing game. They have to splash as much colours on each others t shirts as possible within the time starting from the starting buzzer till the ending. The one getting maximum colours on the shirt will be eliminated. Mukesh wins this game after 3 rounds, and therefore gets an advantage in the dictatorship. He gets to select 6 members of his choice to be part of his team. Thus, he selects Varshini, Ram Prasad, Naresh, Aman, Sudheer and RK to be his team members.