Ever since he dropped the Undisputed WWE Championship, fans have wanted Cody Rhodes to turn heel. Many feel his current character has grown stale and predictable. The American Nightmare showed shades of something darker in his match against Randy Orton at Crown Jewel, but nothing since has indicated WWE is pulling the trigger.

The Rock once asked the former Stardust to give him his soul. Cody declined at Elimination Chamber 2025, and that refusal led directly to John Cena turning heel. With Rhodes lacking a solid storyline right now, this is the perfect opening to give fans what they have waited for and reset his perception with a fresh start.