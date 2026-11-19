Actress Keerthy Suresh has found herself at the centre of an online discussion after a viral video from the Sathyavan Savithiri press conference showed director Mysskin touching her, prompting reactions from netizens.

A video from the press conference of the upcoming film Sathyavan Savithiri has gone viral on social media, bringing actress Keerthy Suresh and filmmaker Mysskin into the spotlight for an unexpected reason.

In the viral clip, Mysskin can be seen sitting beside Keerthy during the event. At one point, he appears to place his hand on her thigh while interacting with her. The moment caught the attention of viewers, with several social media users questioning the filmmaker's gesture.

Many netizens felt that Keerthy appeared uncomfortable during the interaction. Some criticised Mysskin for what they considered inappropriate physical contact, while others discussed the importance of respecting personal boundaries, particularly at public events.

The clip has triggered mixed reactions, with several users expressing concern over the actress's apparent body language. However, neither Keerthy nor Mysskin has reportedly issued an official statement regarding the viral moment.

Mysskin Gifts Keerthy Suresh A Gold Ring

Interestingly, the press conference also witnessed a special moment when Mysskin gifted Keerthy Suresh a gold ring. The filmmaker reportedly presented it to her as a gesture of appreciation for her performance in Dorothy.

During his speech, Mysskin praised Keerthy's acting abilities and reportedly described her as being like his daughter. He also spoke positively about his experience working with the cast of Sathyavan Savithiri.

What Is Sathyavan Savithiri About?

Directed by Praveen S Vijay, Sathyavan Savithiri is an upcoming courtroom drama featuring Keerthy Suresh as a lawyer. Mysskin plays a senior advocate who eventually faces her in court.

The film also features Charukesh and other actors in important roles. It is scheduled to hit theatres on November 20, 2026.