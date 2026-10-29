The BB Hotel task also created some funny moments. Mukesh and Debjani entered the hotel as a couple planning to get married. Mukesh soon gets attracted to Varshini. Debjani gets furious seeing their closeness.

Bigg Boss then revealed a photo of Mukesh kissing Varshini. Debjani questioned Mukesh about cheating on her. Mukesh covered it up by saying Varshini is his ex-girlfriend and he did not know she worked there.

Meanwhile, Aman and Varshini turned a fun chat into a heated argument. Trigun, Shiv, Neethu, and Ram Prasad discussed sharing money and stars. They took money and gave one star to Ram Prasad. Trigun said his power lasts only as long as he holds the star.

Varshini asked Trigun for the star, but he told her not to pressure him emotionally.

Sudheer told Rohit that Neethu gave a free star to Ram Prasad. Rohit questioned Neethu about this move. Trigun noted that Rohit has Rs 12,000. RK said everyone is just sharing stars.