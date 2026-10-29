4 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

How is the movie overall?

The first half entertains the audience with funny family elements. Trivikram delivers his trademark comedy and punch dialogues. The interval twist completely changes the story track. The second half turns into a serious action thriller. Venkatesh surprises everyone with his character transformation. The second half feels a bit slow compared to the comedy-filled first half. The flashback and action scenes look slightly routine. The strong climax covers these minor flaws. The hilarious scenes between Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty, and the kids stand out as the main highlight. Nivetha Pethuraj impresses with her love track. Nara Rohith brings a serious thriller vibe after his entry.