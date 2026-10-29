Sikkim has launched its first-ever Himalayan Yak Festival in Gnathang Valley, aiming to promote yak conservation, support traditional livelihoods for herders, and encourage the younger generation to embrace this vital cultural occupation.

Sikkim Launches Inaugural Himalayan Yak Festival

Sikkim’s first-ever Himalayan Yak Festival began in Gnathang Valley near the India-China border, bringing together yak herders, officials and visitors to promote yak conservation and support the communities that depend on the animal for their livelihood. Organised by the state’s Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department, the festival, which began on October 28, aims to protect the yak population, promote tourism in high-altitude areas and encourage sustainable livelihoods for herders living in border villages.

Promoting Conservation and Community Support

Gnathang-Machong MLA Pamin Lepcha said the preparations for the festival had been underway for a week, despite the difficult weather conditions in the high-altitude region. Around 400 to 500 yaks were present at the event, along with stalls displaying yak products and advancements in artificial insemination for yak breeding. Speaking to reporters, Lepcha said the festival would help bring yak herders together and raise awareness about their needs. He also spoke about the importance of government support for the community. “Since this is a high-altitude border area, the climatic conditions are very harsh. Today, about 400 to 500 yaks are present here, alongside a number of stalls showcasing yak products and artificial insemination (AI) breeding advancements. This event aims to bring the yak pastoral community together, raise public awareness, and ensure government support for herders,” he said.

Empowering Future Generations

Lepcha said the response to the first edition had been encouraging and hoped the festival would become an annual event in Gnathang. Yak Federation of India executive member Thupden Lachungpa said the festival could help bring more young people back to yak herding, as many had moved away from the traditional occupation because it was not profitable. Speaking to ANI, Lachungpa said, “…Many of our youngsters were drifting away from the yak-rearing community; they were reluctant to engage in it because it was not profitable… This initiative helps us encourage our youth to return to yak herding.”

He also said the festival had brought together people from different states, helping them share knowledge about yak rearing, their cultures and their way of life. According to Lachungpa, better coordination between states could also help in dealing with disease outbreaks among yaks. Lachungpa raised concerns about the declining yak population in the Himalayan region, particularly in Sikkim near the Chinese border. He said government support, including the purchase of yak-based products and incentives for herders, could help protect the animal and support those who rear it.

Calling for greater efforts to protect the yak, Lachungpa proposed the idea of creating a ‘Himalayan Pole’, which he also referred to as the ‘Yak Pole’, to recognise the animal’s importance to the Himalayan region. “Currently, the world is viewed through two poles—the North Pole and the South Pole. Our proposal is to establish a third pole: the ‘Himalayan Pole,’ which we could also call the ‘Yak Pole.’ The goal is to safeguard our unique identity—the Yak—which is native to the Himalayas and not found anywhere else. If we don’t take this step now, it might soon be too late, and someone else could lay claim to what is rightfully ours…” he said.

The festival comes as yak herders and officials seek ways to protect the animal, preserve traditional livelihoods and encourage younger generations to continue the practice of yak rearing in the Himalayan region.