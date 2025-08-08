Image Credit : Instagram

Siddharth Shukla-Rubina Dilaik-Tejasswi Prakash

The winner of 'Bigg Boss 13' was Siddharth Shukla. He got 50 lakh rupees for winning the show. Rubina Dilaik's name is also included in this list. She won the 14th season of the show. After winning the show, she got 36 lakh rupees as prize money. Tejasswi Prakash became the winner of the 15th season of the show. By winning it, she won 40 lakh rupees.