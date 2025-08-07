Bigg Boss Season 19 premieres August 24th on JioHotstar (9 PM) and COLORS (10:30 PM). This season's theme, "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar," gives contestants unprecedented control, mirroring a parliamentary system

The countdown to India’s most-watched reality spectacle has officially begun. JioStar has dropped the much-anticipated trailer for Bigg Boss Season 19, teasing a groundbreaking twist that promises to shake up everything fans thought they knew about the show. Slated to premiere on August 24, the show will stream daily at 9 PM on JioHotstar (including an exclusive 24/7 live feed) and air on COLORS at 10:30 PM.

This season, Bigg Boss embraces a bold new theme — “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar” — where chaos meets democracy in a house that mirrors a quirky, high-stakes version of Parliament. For the first time ever, the power lies with the contestants. They’ll call the shots, take the decisions, and face the consequences — all in real time and under the ever-watchful eye of the audience.

Returning as the host once again, Salman Khan is back in action and more fired up than ever. In the trailer, he hints at the madness to come, saying, “Har season alag hota hai, par is baar toh scene hi palat gaya hai. Gharwalon ke haath mein power hai, lekin har decision ka nateeja bhi hoga. Jab baat bigadti hai, toh mujhe lautna padta hai.”

This season is all about power struggles, unfiltered drama, and a social experiment like never before — where housemates not only battle for survival but also learn to govern themselves. Expect shifting alliances, unexpected leadership roles, and decisions that will test their strategy and nerve.

Alok Jain, JioStar, shared his excitement, saying, “Bigg Boss has always been synonymous with high-octane entertainment, but this season takes things up several notches. With the theme ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,’ we’re putting the reins directly in the contestants’ hands. It’s a raw, unpredictable, and incredibly engaging format that truly connects with viewers.”

JioHotstar is also upping the fan experience with interactive features to keep audiences hooked beyond the episode. From in-app voting to save contestants, to the ‘Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan’ contest offering exciting prizes, the engagement goes deeper than ever. Fans can also join the ‘Meme the Moment’ activity to turn viral in-house moments into shareable fun, and the Live Chat function ensures viewers can react in real time and be part of the buzzing Bigg Boss community.

So mark your calendars! Bigg Boss 19 premieres August 24, streaming on JioHotstar at 9 PM, and airing on COLORS at 10:30 PM.

This time, it’s not just drama — it’s democrazy.