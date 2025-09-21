Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Logo Out: Number 12 Hidden in the Eye Sparks Buzz
Bigg Boss Kannada season 12, hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, will start on the 28th. A new diamond-shaped logo has been unveiled for this season, and it says hold and scroll. See what it is
Bigg Boss starts from this 28th
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 will start from the 28th. Viewers just need to know who will enter the Bigg Boss house. After all, the contestants have already been finalized, and not all of their names have been revealed. Some names have been revealed in the meantime. So we have to wait until the 28th to see who will enter the house.
Completed serials
Colors Kannada channel is already releasing several promos, arousing curiosity among fans. Fans are eager to see Kiccha Sudeep at the grand opening. Some serials of Colors Kannada have already been completed. While the time of some serials has changed, some are being aired for 1 hour and completed.
Possible list
Meanwhile, some names have come to the fore. Sagar Biligowda, Sanjana Burli, Sameer MD, Gagan Srinivas, Deepika Gowda, Vijay Surya, Shweta Prasad, Payal Changappa, Megha Shetty, Gagana, Aravind Ratnan, Varun Aaradhya, Deepika Gowda, Dhanush, Amrita Ramamurthy, Singer Sunil, Balu Belagundi, Tejas Gowda, Ash Mellow, Divya Vasanth, Geetha are being mentioned. This list is changing.
I want to know the authenticity.
However, we still need to know who is really going inside. Now Colors Kannada has released another promo. In it, the Bigg Boss 12 logo is in your hand.. Hold it and scroll, with the caption. That's all this time's logo.
Change every season
Bigg Boss is being broadcast in several languages. Each season has a different logo in each language. Its logo changes according to the theme of that year. Similarly, the logo of the 12th season of Kannada has now been displayed. Keep scrolling, the channel said. So what do you see?
In the eye 12
After all, you can see the number 12 written in Kannada in this Bigg Boss's eyes. This is the symbol of Bigg Boss 12. Netizens are excited just by seeing this logo. They are waiting for the show to start.