Image Credit : colors kannada facebook

The number 12 was also written in Kannada on the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 show logo. The grandeur of Mysuru Dasara has been brought into the show. A vibrant wall painting depicting Karnataka state has been created inside the Bigg Boss house.

The artwork reflects the culture, heritage, and iconic landmarks of the state, bringing a local touch to the set. As soon as you enter the Bigg Boss house, the silhouette of the palace is immediately visible, adding a majestic touch to the set.