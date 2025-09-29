- Home
Bigg Boss Kannada 12 brings Karnataka’s heritage to life with a Mysuru Dasara-themed house, featuring the Stone Chariot, Yakshagana art, and more. Kiccha Sudeep hints at hidden twists in this season’s exciting gameplay.
Kiccha Sudeep Sets Condition For Hosting
Kiccha Sudeep had set a clear condition for the channel and the board of directors: “I will only host the Bigg Boss show if Kannada is given priority in the next season.” The channel agreed to his condition, recognising the importance of prioritising Kannada content. With his condition fulfilled, Kiccha Sudeep is now officially hosting the show.
Mysuru Dasara Theme in Bigg Boss
The number 12 was also written in Kannada on the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 show logo. The grandeur of Mysuru Dasara has been brought into the show. A vibrant wall painting depicting Karnataka state has been created inside the Bigg Boss house.
The artwork reflects the culture, heritage, and iconic landmarks of the state, bringing a local touch to the set. As soon as you enter the Bigg Boss house, the silhouette of the palace is immediately visible, adding a majestic touch to the set.
What did Kiccha Sudeep say?
Kiccha Sudeep, upon entering the Bigg Boss house, was greeted with a grand surprise, Kannada is evident everywhere.
He said, “When you look around, you can see the true richness of Karnataka all in one place. This season, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 will be unlike any other. Just as countless battles have been fought to protect a palace, many battles will now be fought inside this house to protect oneself. Although a week has passed since the Dasara festival began, the real celebration is about to begin right here in the Bigg Boss house.”
Iconic Stone Chariot, Vibrant Wall Painting of Yakshagana
The Bigg Boss house showcases Karnataka’s heritage in striking detail, featuring the iconic Stone Chariot of Hampi and vibrant wall paintings of Yakshagana and Kambala. These artistic elements bring the state’s culture to life, creating an immersive atmosphere where contestants and viewers can experience the richness and diversity of Karnataka all in one place.
Magnificent House
The Bigg Boss house has it all, kitchen, living area, garden, swimming pool, and more, making it truly magnificent. Yet, despite the grandeur, Kiccha Sudeep has begun to harbour some doubts.
Where Is The Prison?
Kiccha Sudeep has begun to harbour doubts, noticing that there is no prison in the house. Every weekend, all the contestants must vote to decide who among them is the best and who is the worst, raising questions about the absence of a traditional confinement area.
What Is Sudeep's Doubt?
Traditionally, contestants who receive the most votes for being the ‘worst’ are sent to jail, often leading to heated conflicts. However, this time there is no jail in the house, which has raised doubts in Kiccha Sudeep’s mind. He has hinted that there might be an unexpected twist in the game.