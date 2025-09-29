Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Elimination Shock! Three Contestants Face First-Day Exit
Bigg Boss Kannada 12 kicks off with a shocking first-day elimination as three contestants face exit from the house. Fans are stunned, and the unexpected twist sets the stage for a dramatic and unpredictable season.
Kannada Bigg Boss Kicks Off With Shocking Twist
Not even a day has passed since the Kannada Bigg Boss reality show began, but instead of welcoming the contestants into the house, Bigg Boss surprised everyone by asking, “Who will leave today?”
The unexpected question left all the contestants stunned, setting the tone for a dramatic and unpredictable season right from the start.
Spandana Somanna, Malu Nipanal and Rakshita Shetty Nominated
In the promo released this morning, it was suggested that the contestants discuss and decide unanimously. According to the latest poster, Spandana Somanna, Malu Nipanal, and Rakshita Shetty appear to have been nominated to leave the house. Sharing a photo of the three, the channel wrote, “Who will say goodbye on the first day?”
Contestants Face First-Day Elimination Challenge
Viewers who saw the morning promo commented that the situation would be entertaining, with some noting, “This is exactly what Bigg Boss is all about.”
The game kicked off as soon as the contestants entered the house. They were informed that it was a Bigg Boss challenge, requiring them to provide reasons for elimination as part of the game, adding drama and suspense from the very first day.
Janhvi and Ashwini Gowda Share Opinions on Contestants
Janhvi remarked that gaining fame by saying the wrong thing is different, while Ashwini Gowda added that it could lead to more opportunities outside the house. It has now been confirmed that these comments were about Spandana Somanna.
Singer Malu also shared his opinion, suggesting that Spandana should remain in the Bigg Boss house for at least two or three days.
First-Day Elimination Shocks Contestants
All the contestants were left stunned upon learning that eliminations would take place on the very first day of entering the Bigg Boss house. Meanwhile, rumours are circulating that the Kantara Chapter 1 film crew may visit the house. The eliminated contestant, Rakshita Shetty, is the youngest participant in this season.