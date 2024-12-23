Nagarjuna Akkineni to Prabhas: Anushka Shetty opens up about affair rumors with 5 co-stars

Telugu actress Anushka Shetty has been subject to numerous rumors, especially regarding her marriage. She once addressed these rumors, revealing she'd been linked to five different co-stars.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 12:41 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

Anushka Shetty has been in the industry for two decades, debuting in 2005 with the film Super. Nagarjuna was impressed by her during auditions and recommended her to director Puri Jagannadh.

article_image2

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Puri Jagannadh initially had reservations about Anushka's acting skills. He even changed her screen name from Sweety to Anushka. Vikramarkudu, Arundhati, and Billa propelled her to stardom.

She has worked with top Tollywood stars and also made a mark in Tamil cinema. Baahubali and Baahubali 2 are milestones in her career, showcasing her versatility.

article_image3

article_image4

Anushka Shetty

Anushka maintains a non-controversial image. Rumors about her relationship with Prabhas and their supposed marriage post-Baahubali 2 were denied by both. Anushka openly addressed affair rumors on Jayaprada's talk show.

article_image5

Anushka Shetty

Anushka addressed affair rumors on Jayaprada's talk show. She was asked about the biggest rumor about her.

article_image6

Anushka Shetty

Anushka revealed rumours of her being married five times, each to a co-star: Sumanth, Gopichand, Prabhas, Senthil, and one other. Rumors about her and Gopichand were particularly strong. She also addressed rumors about her relationship with cinematographer Senthil Kumar.

