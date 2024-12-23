Nagarjuna Akkineni to Prabhas: Anushka Shetty opens up about affair rumors with 5 co-stars

Telugu actress Anushka Shetty has been subject to numerous rumors, especially regarding her marriage. She once addressed these rumors, revealing she'd been linked to five different co-stars.

Anushka Shetty has been in the industry for two decades, debuting in 2005 with the film Super. Nagarjuna was impressed by her during auditions and recommended her to director Puri Jagannadh.

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Puri Jagannadh initially had reservations about Anushka's acting skills. He even changed her screen name from Sweety to Anushka. Vikramarkudu, Arundhati, and Billa propelled her to stardom. She has worked with top Tollywood stars and also made a mark in Tamil cinema. Baahubali and Baahubali 2 are milestones in her career, showcasing her versatility.

She has paired with top Tollywood stars and also shone in Tamil cinema. Baahubali and Baahubali 2 are milestones, with her Devasena role showcasing her versatility.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka maintains a non-controversial image. Rumors about her relationship with Prabhas and their supposed marriage post-Baahubali 2 were denied by both. Anushka openly addressed affair rumors on Jayaprada's talk show.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka addressed affair rumors on Jayaprada's talk show. She was asked about the biggest rumor about her.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka revealed rumours of her being married five times, each to a co-star: Sumanth, Gopichand, Prabhas, Senthil, and one other. Rumors about her and Gopichand were particularly strong. She also addressed rumors about her relationship with cinematographer Senthil Kumar.

Latest Videos