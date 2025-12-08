Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Net Worth: Check Prize Money, Total Earnings
Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna has become the winner of 'Bigg Boss 19'. He received the trophy along with prize money of Rs 50 lakh. But in reality, he has returned from the show with a huge amount of money. Find out how much he earned from ‘Bigg Boss’
Gaurav Khanna stayed in 'Bigg Boss 19' for a full 106 days
Gaurav Khanna, known from 'Anupamaa', is the 'Bigg Boss 19' winner. He spent 106 days on the show, won the trophy, and is now back home with his wife Akanksha Chamola.
How much did Gaurav Khanna earn from 'Bigg Boss 19'?
The hefty sum Gaurav Khanna earned as a contestant is much more than the prize money. According to reports, Gaurav was getting Rs 17.5 lakh per week. He stayed for 15 weeks, earning about Rs 2.63 crore from his fees alone.
What all did Gaurav Khanna take home from 'Bigg Boss 19'?
Gaurav Khanna reportedly took home Rs 3.13 crore (fees + prize money). He also won the trophy and a Citroen car worth Rs 14 lakh.
Gaurav Khanna got an offer from Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 19
The biggest thing Gaurav took from 'Bigg Boss 19' is an offer to work with Salman Khan. A week before the finale, Salman praised his game and said he'd soon do a film with him. Details are still awaited.
What is Gaurav Khanna's net worth?
According to reports, Gaurav Khanna's net worth is between Rs 8 crore and Rs 15 crore. His income comes from acting, where he earned Rs 1.5 lakh per episode for 'Anupamaa', plus modeling and brand endorsements.
