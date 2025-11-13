In a shocking mid-week eviction, Bigg Boss 19 contestant Mridul Tiwari was eliminated after receiving the fewest votes from a live audience. The move stunned fans, who expressed their disappointment and support for him on social media.

As the finale of Bigg Boss 19 draws nearer, the race for the trophy is becoming more intense. Amid all the drama, the latest episode of the show left fans surprised when contestant Mridul Tiwari was eliminated in a shocking mid-week eviction.

Shocking Mid-Week Eviction

Mridul had to leave the show after receiving the fewest votes from the live audience. The decision came as a shock to fans, many of whom took to social media to express their disappointment. Some said Mridul was too genuine for the show, while others felt his journey ended too soon.

Live Audience Voting Leads to Exit

The mid-week eviction took place during a live voting round, which was part of a captaincy task. A group of audience members entered the house and voted through a secret ballot after contestants campaigned for themselves. Gaurav Khanna and Shehbaz Badesha received the highest votes and became contenders for the next captain, while Mridul received the fewest votes, resulting in his exit from the show.

Fans Express Disappointment on Social Media

Following his eviction, fans flooded social media with emotional posts. One user wrote, "Mridul Tiwari, this show is not for you brother, you are too good to be in this house. Have a great life ahead, it's just a beginning for you." Another added, "Mridul Tiwari's fans believe his journey was just beginning. The show missed out on a star. NO MRIDUL NO BIGG BOSS."

"From Day 1, Mridul showed the world that kindness isn't weakness it's strength in its most beautiful form. What a gem of a person! NO MRIDUL NO BIGGBOSS," one wrote.

One shared, "Mridul Tiwari's Eviction is totally heartbreaking and unfair."

The Race to the Finale Continues

The show now continues with Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More still in the race. The Bigg Boss 19 finale is expected to take place in December. The show airs on JioHotstar at 9 PM and on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. (ANI)