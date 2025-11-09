Bigg Boss 19 to Jhanak: 6 TV Shows Soon Going Off Air – Check the Reasons
Many TV shows hit the small screen. Some become big hits, while others get cancelled because of low TRP. So, let's talk about the shows that are about to go off the air soon.
Bigg Boss 19
According to media reports, the popular TV show Bigg Boss 19 is set to conclude with its grand finale on December 7, marking the end of another season filled with drama, entertainment, and intense competition.
Pati Patni Aur Panga
The popular TV show Pati Patni Panga is set to go off the air soon, making way for Naagin 7, which will take its slot and continue entertaining the audience with thrilling twists.
Jhanak
The TV show Jhanak, struggling with low TRP ratings for some time, is reportedly set to end soon, bringing the curtains down on the series after a run that failed to capture strong audience viewership.
Man Pasand Ki Shaadi
The TV show 'Man Pasand Ki Shaadi' went on air just two months ago, but people aren't really liking it. Because of this, it might end soon.
Dhaakad Beera
The TV show Dhaakad Beera, currently airing on Colors, is reportedly set to conclude by the end of November, wrapping up its run after facing challenges in maintaining consistent viewership.
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
Smriti Irani’s show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is also rumored to be ending soon, though the makers have not yet made any official announcement regarding its conclusion.