Bigg Boss 19: THESE contestants emerged as the top ones this week
Bigg Boss 19 First Week Popular Contestants: It's been a full week of Bigg Boss 19, and the show is a hit with viewers. Before the weekend episodes, let's see which contestants stood out this week
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna, famous for his role as Anuj in the TV serial Anupama, is currently in the Bigg Boss 19 house. He's become quite the talk of the town after a week in the house, known for acting like the boss and giving advice.
Amaal Mallik
Amaal Mallik is also impressing the Bigg Boss 19 audience. He's becoming super popular for his one-liners. He's also not holding back on thinking he's superior and pointing out everyone's flaws, which, surprisingly, people seem to like.
Tanya Mittal
Tanya Mittal is getting trolled for her tall tales in the Bigg Boss 19 house. However, she's also gaining popularity by entertaining the viewers. She seems to love talking about herself and never misses a chance to sing her own praises.
Kunika Sadanand
Kunika Sadanand is the first captain of Bigg Boss 19. She made a splash from the moment she entered. She's loved for cooking for everyone and maintaining good coordination with the housemates. At 61, she's become a fan favorite for her gameplay and outspoken nature.
Bashir Ali
Bashir Ali is also in the spotlight for his gameplay and the commotion he causes. His game style is a hit with the audience. He's always ready with his opinions and to confront others. He's also actively involved in tasks.
Jishan Kadari
Jishan Kadari is making waves in Bigg Boss 19 for instigating and provoking others, especially Gaurav Khanna. He seems to have a problem with Gaurav and is always against him. He even used Tanya against Gaurav, which led to a fight with Kunika.