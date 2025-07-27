Image Credit : instagram

Game Changing Format: Power to the Contestants

Perhaps the biggest twist this season is the new rulebook. In a drastic departure from previous formats, Bigg Boss 19 will hand over significant control to the contestants themselves. From deciding daily chores and rationing food to nominating and evicting housemates, the contestants will have the final say—making alliances, strategy, and group dynamics more critical than ever.

While the final contestant list remains under wraps, rumored names include Rati Pandey, Mr. Faisu, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mamta Kulkarni, among others.