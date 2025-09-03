- Home
Bigg Boss 19: THIS Contestant is the highest paid; Is it Gaurav Khanna? Know here
Gaurav Khanna is the highest-paid contestant in Bigg Boss, earning ₹17.5 lakhs per week and ₹2.5 lakhs per day. He ranks sixth among the highest-paid contestants in Bigg Boss history
Image Credit : instagram
Who earns the most in Big Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna or Amal Malik?
Gaurav Khanna and Amal Malik are two contestants participating in Bigg Boss 19 Gaurav Khanna is being paid the highest amount.
Image Credit : instagram
Gaurav Khanna takes the highest fee in Bigg Boss
It is said that Gaurav Khanna is taking the highest fee in Bigg Boss. After that is Amal Malik. It is said that Gaurav is taking ₹17.5 lakhs for a week.
Image Credit : instagram
Daily remuneration ₹2.5 lakhs
Gaurav Khanna's daily remuneration has been set at ₹2.5 lakhs. After this big show is over, Gaurav has been assured of a show on Star or Colors.
Image Credit : @Amaal Mallik
Gaurav ranks sixth among the top 10 highest-paid contestants
Among the highest-paid contestants in the Bigg Boss episodes so far, Gaurav is ranked sixth. Apart from Gaurav, Amal Malik is taking the most money, taking ₹8.75 lakhs for a week.
Image Credit : Instagram
What did Gaurav Khanna say?
Gaurav Khanna has made good points in Bigg Boss. He gained the most fame in the Anupamaa serial. He is getting good love from the Bigg Boss household. After working in the serial, he worked in MasterChef India.
