On Women's Day, Preity Zinta posted an inspiring message. She is also set to make her comeback after eight years, starring alongside Sunny Deol in the period drama 'Lahore 1947', produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Preity Zinta's Inspiring Women's Day Message

On the occasion of Women's Day, actor Preity Zinta shared an inspiring message for women everywhere, encouraging them to dream big, smile often, and always love themselves. Taking to Instagram, Preity wrote, "Happy Women's day to all you gorgeous ones out there Today more than ever I wanna remind you of my favourite quote - "Don't tell me sky is the limit when you have footprints on the moon !" So don't forget to dream big, smile wide & love yourself today, tomorrow & always Loads of love & more love #Ting."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Preity Zinta's Comeback with 'Lahore 1947'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity will be seen sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in 'Lahore 1947'. The period drama is one of the most-awaited films and will mark Preity Zinta's return to the big screen after almost eight years.

Release Date and Festive Slot

As per the latest information from the film's production team, Lahore 1947 will hit theatres on August 13, 2026, during the Independence Day week. The makers are aiming for a big festive release across India.

Star-Studded Production and Creative Team

With this, the upcoming period drama also brings together Sunny Deol, director Rajkumar Santoshi and producer Aamir Khan for the first time. Aamir Khan is producing the film under his banner, Aamir Khan Productions.

Talking about the project, Aamir, as per a release, said, "This was one of the favourite scripts of Dharamji, and I am so glad he could see the film."

The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol in key roles. Music for the film is by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. (ANI)