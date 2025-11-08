Image Credit : instagram

Is Bigg Boss 19 getting a four-week extension? This Is the question everyone has been asking. However, a recent report suggests that there will be no extension for the show.

As per India Today's report, Bigg Boss 19 is not getting any extension. "There are absolutely no plans to extend the season (sic)," said a source to the outlet. The makers will indeed be sticking to 15-week episode release pattern.