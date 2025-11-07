In the 11th week of Bigg Boss 19, five contestants are nominated. Early voting trends show one contestant with the fewest votes, sparking speculation about who might be eliminated during this weekend’s Weekend Ka Vaar.

This week’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of Bigg Boss 19 is just around the corner, and once again, one or two contestants might bid farewell to the house. As the show enters its 11th week, five contestants are currently nominated for eviction. The latest voting trends have now emerged, giving fans a clear idea of who might be eliminated this week.

Who is leading and who’s in danger?

According to early voting trends, Gaurav is leading with the highest number of votes and appears to be safe this week. As per reports circulating on X (formerly Twitter), Gaurav has secured around 30–45% of the total votes, maintaining a comfortable lead. He is followed by Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur, who are both performing well in the voting race.

On the other hand, Farrhana Bhatt finds herself in the danger zone, having received only about 10–20% of the votes. The contestant currently at the bottom is Neelam Giri, who has reportedly garnered the fewest votes among all the nominees.

Please note that the voting lines closed on Friday, November 7, at 10 AM, and the final elimination results will be revealed during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Who Might Be Evicted from ‘Bigg Boss 19’ in the 11th Week?

In the 11th week of Bigg Boss 19, Neelam is most likely to be evicted. While housemates earlier tried to save her, it seems the game dynamics have now changed. According to social media buzz and early voting trends, Neelam has received the fewest votes this week. However, this is just speculation, the final result will be revealed during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Meanwhile, the makers shared a new promo where Neelam opens the storeroom door, saying, “There’s someone in there, someone is lying down.” Everyone rushes to see, and Mridul shouts with excitement after spotting a familiar face. Fans believe that Pranit More might be making a comeback to the show.