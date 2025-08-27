Image Credit : Instagram

The Daal Dispute: Gaurav vs Zeeshan and Baseer

A recently released promo video shows Zeeshan and Baseer confronting Gaurav over the missing daal. Zeeshan accuses Gaurav of taking multiple servings despite claiming he refilled the pot because it was “tasty.” Gaurav firmly denies the accusation, stating he only took his fair share. Baseer jumps in, criticizing Gaurav for showing “zero concern” and even commenting on his attitude and body language during the confrontation.

Gaurav, unshaken, confidently challenges his critics by saying, “Kardo nominate” — essentially daring them to nominate him for eviction. Meanwhile, other contestants like Amaal Malik join the debate, calling Gaurav a “liar” based on the ongoing discussions.