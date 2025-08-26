- Home
Salman Khan’s reality show has kicked off with several well-educated contestants. Here’s a quick look at the academic backgrounds and qualifications of this season’s housemates.
Ashnoor Kaur
Ashnoor Kaur started her acting career at the age of 5 but never neglected her studies. After completing her schooling from Ryan International School, Mumbai, she graduated in Mass Media from Jai Hind College.
Gaurav Khanna
Popular TV actor Gaurav Khanna completed his studies from Kanpur and then pursued an MBA from Mumbai. He also worked as a marketing manager in an IT firm.
Awez Darbar
Awez Darbar is a popular social media influencer and choreographer. After completing his studies, he graduated from LTM College, Mumbai.
Nagma Mirajkar
Nagma Mirajkar is also a social media influencer. She completed her studies from Mumbai University and then pursued an MBA.
Amaal Mallik
Amaal Mallik completed his schooling from Jamnabai Narsee School. He then graduated from Usha Pravin Gandhi College of Management and also holds a Masters degree from Trinity Laban School, London.
Kunika Sadanand
Kunika Sadanand studied law and completed her LLM in 2020.
Baseer Ali
Baseer Ali completed his schooling and then graduated from St. Mary's College, Hyderabad.
Mridul Tiwari
Mridul Tiwari graduated from Meerut University and then started making funny videos on YouTube.