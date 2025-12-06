The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is just a day away. Malti Chahar was eliminated in a mid-week eviction. She stated her relationship with Amaal Malik was just an acquaintance, not a girlfriend. She expressed anger over Amaal's 5-minute claim.

The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is just a day away, and major twists are unfolding before it. The latest contestant to be eliminated from the show is Malti Chahar. She was evicted on Thursday in a mid-week eviction, leaving the show with its five finalists. When Malti was inside the house, her relationship with the singer and music composer was a hot topic. Malti had surprised everyone by revealing that she knew Amaal beforehand. After coming out, Malti has revealed the truth about her relationship with Amaal.

Why did people start thinking Malti was Amaal's girlfriend?

Actually, during an episode, Amaal Malik had claimed that he had met Malti for only 5 minutes before 'Bigg Boss 19'. In response, the actress said that the meeting was not just for 5 minutes. She also claimed that when they met, Amaal had sung 4 songs. Since then, people started speculating that Malti had been Amaal's girlfriend.

Malti Chahar revealed the truth of her relationship with Amaal

After her eviction from 'Bigg Boss', Malti Chahar spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed the truth about her relationship with Amaal, saying, "I was saying the same thing on the show, that I met Amaal just 3 months before the show started. So how could I be his girlfriend, because there wasn't enough time. Nowadays, we get to know a person, and then we date in this era. I don't know about you, but that's how I do it. So it was just the getting-to-know-each-other phase. I was not his girlfriend."

Malti Chahar angered by Amaal Malik's statement

In this conversation, Malti also reacted to Amaal's statement where he claimed he had met her for only 5 minutes. According to the actress, she had no idea that Amaal had said something like this to the housemates. She found out when Shehbaz Badesha told her about it. According to Malti, "So I got angry, why is he doing this? If you know me, then say that you know me. It's not something you need to hide, right? But there was something with him, he was scared. This is a question for him, because I wasn't scared. Now, why he was scared, he would know."

When is the 'Bigg Boss 19' Grand Finale?

The 'Bigg Boss 19' grand finale will be on December 7, 2025. Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Praneet More, and Farhana Bhatt are the finalists. Now it remains to be seen which of them will take home the 'Bigg Boss 19' trophy.