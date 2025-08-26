- Home
Social media influencer Jasmin Jaffar, of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 fame, apologized after a reel showing her washing feet in Guruvayur Temple’s sacred pond went viral, sparking controversy and public backlash.
Jasmin Jaffar's disrespectful act
Jasmin Jaffar sparked controversy after sharing a reel showing her washing her feet in the sacred pond of Guruvayur Krishna Temple, where Lord Krishna is believed to have bathed. The act drew criticism from devotees and social media users alike.
Temple administration demanded action against Jasmin
Photography and videography are strictly banned at the Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur, and non-Hindus are not permitted inside. Temple manager O. B. Arun Kumar filed a police complaint against Jasmin Jaffar for allegedly entering and filming without permission.
Why are Hindu temples always the victims here?
She is Jasmin Jaffar, a social media influencer with 1.5 million subscribers & 807K Instagram followers, and the Bigg Boss Malayalam S6 runner-up.
She recently posted a reel on Instagram captioned “Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil”… pic.twitter.com/tprpj0wO6t
— महारथी-മഹാരഥി (@MahaRathii) August 21, 2025
Jasmin Jaffar apologized after the controversy
After facing backlash, Jasmin deleted the reel and apologized, saying, "I know the video hurt those who love and understand me. I didn't intend to offend or create controversy. I sincerely apologize for this unintentional mistake."
Who is Jasmin Jaffar?
Jasmin is a Kerala influencer and Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 second runner-up. She stirred controversy with co-contestant Gabri Jose and mocked her fiancé, Afzal Ameer on the show, leading to their breakup.