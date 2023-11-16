Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui serves payback to Ankita Lokhande says "If you come for me, I will come for you"

    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 3:06 PM IST

    Munawar Faruqui serves Ankita Lokhande a taste of her own medicine by nominating her after she removed him from immunity task; says, "If you come for me, I will come for you"
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Munawar Faruqui is the name everyone mentions, both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house! He has gained affection for his level-headedness and astute situational analysis.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    The most recent Bigg Boss 17 episode covered the weekly nomination procedure. This week, residents of the three households were summoned together for the procedure. They have to nominate a particular participant by turning off a lightbulb. 
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Munawar nominated Ankita and switched off her lightbulb throughout the procedure as retaliation for her removal from the immunity challenge last week. After completing that duty, Munawar's dissatisfaction was apparent.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Munawar made his views clear today during the nominating process by stating that it is revenge. He advised her to take care of other people's hearts as well if she truly wanted to toy with her own. "If you come for me, I will come for you," he continued.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Task after task, Munawar displays his strength by expressing his views carefully and firmly. He also shows that he is a worthy friend and will truly value a friendship if he also receives the same love and respect.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Well! This will impress the viewers, and Munawar is surely becoming a favourite of many! Seeing how his journey unfolds further on the show will be interesting!

