Bhumi Pednekkar reflects on the dream-like success of her new series 'Daldal'. Taking to Instagram, she shared BTS photos of her as DCP Rita Ferreira and thanked fans for the overwhelming love and appreciation the show has been receiving globally.

Bhumi Pednekar reflects on 'dream' success

Actor Bhumi Pednekkar is reflecting on the positive reception that her latest series 'Daldal' has received from the audience. Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhumi shared a series of pictures from the show, offering fans a glimpse of the BTS moments as the actor prepared for her role as DCP Rita Ferreira. She penned down her thoughts in the caption and wrote, "This last week with Daldal has been nothing short of a dream. I can't believe this has happened. I just can't. It's been so long since I've felt love like this. Am still pinching myself. Thank you. I find myself pausing often, just breathing it all in. The love, the honesty, the way you've engaged with this story and Rita." https://www.instagram.com/p/DUYQW8Zj3kV/?img_index=9

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Noting that the show was made with "honesty", she expressed immense gratitude toward her fans. "I knew Daldal was made with honesty, but the response, the love, the appreciation, the fact that we are trending globally, all has left me full of hope, courage, and motivation for what comes next. I've read every message. And I carry them with me. Thank you for giving Daldal so much heart," she added.

Industry peers react

Reacting to the post, while fans showered the actor with much love, actors Dia Mirza and Vineet Kumar Siingh also reacted to the post. Tahira Kashyap wrote, "You were Rita and Rita was you! So so so good."

About the series 'Daldal'

Daldal is directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni under Abundantia Entertainment. The series is created by Suresh Triveni and written by Sreekanth Agneeswaran, Rohan D'Souza, Priya Saggi, and Hussain Haidry. Along with Bhumi Pednekar, the show also stars Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal in key roles.

The story is based on Vish Dhamija's book Bhendi Bazaar. It focuses on how the police track a killer who plans his crimes carefully and leaves behind few clues. Bhumi Pednekar as DCP Rita Ferreira is seen leading a tough investigation as a series of murders shakes the city. The trailer shows that the case puts heavy pressure on her both at work and in her personal life.

Daldal premiered on Prime Video on January 30. (ANI)