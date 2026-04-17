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Bhooth Bangla REVIEW: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Delivers Laughs but Misses Big Scares
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ mixes horror and comedy, bringing back his signature humour. While the film delivers laughs and spooky moments, mixed reviews suggest it works in parts but lacks consistency overall.
Bhooth Bangla Review
Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar is a mix of horror and comedy that tries to entertain with both scares and laughs. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film marks their reunion after many years, which has raised expectations among fans.
What Works in the Film
One of the biggest highlights of the movie is Akshay Kumar’s performance. He is back in his comic zone and delivers some genuinely funny moments. Early reviews suggest that the film balances humour and spooky elements quite well, making it engaging for most parts.
The first half of the film is especially strong, with many viewers praising its comedy and entertaining scenes. The chemistry between Akshay and supporting actors like Rajpal Yadav also adds to the fun. Some fans even feel the movie brings back the vibe of Akshay’s classic comedy films.
Where It Falls Short
While the film starts strong, the second half seems to lose some momentum. A few viewers feel the story becomes weaker and less funny as it moves towards the climax. Some reviews also mention that the writing could have been tighter and the runtime slightly shorter.
There are also mixed reactions overall, with some calling it a full-on entertainer, while others feel it doesn’t fully live up to expectations.
Also Read: Bhooth Bangla Day 1 Advance Booking Boom: Paid Preview Earnings Revealed; Check Here
Final Verdict
‘Bhooth Bangla’ is a decent one-time watch, especially if you enjoy horror-comedies. It may not be perfect, but it offers enough laughs and light scares to keep you entertained.
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