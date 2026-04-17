One of the biggest highlights of the movie is Akshay Kumar’s performance. He is back in his comic zone and delivers some genuinely funny moments. Early reviews suggest that the film balances humour and spooky elements quite well, making it engaging for most parts.

The first half of the film is especially strong, with many viewers praising its comedy and entertaining scenes. The chemistry between Akshay and supporting actors like Rajpal Yadav also adds to the fun. Some fans even feel the movie brings back the vibe of Akshay’s classic comedy films.