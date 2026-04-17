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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Movie Earns THIS; Check Here
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' hit theatres on Friday, and the audience is divided. While some are loving it, others feel it's all hype and no horror. Now, the first-day box office numbers are finally out
Akshay Kumar's film Bhooth Bangla
Akshay Kumar is back on the big screen with 'Bhooth Bangla', his first release of the year. The actor has high hopes for this film, which marks his return to the comedy genre he's famous for.
How much did the film Bhooth Bangla earn on its first day
The first-day collection figures for 'Bhooth Bangla' are in, though final numbers will be confirmed after 10 PM. According to a Sacnilk.com report, the film has made Rs 3.53 crore on its opening day, with this figure likely to go up.
How much did the film Bhooth Bangla earn from the paid preview show
The makers of 'Bhooth Bangla' held paid preview shows on Thursday, April 16, a strategy also used for Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'. The previews earned 'Bhooth Bangla' Rs 3.50 crore, while 'Dhurandhar 2' had collected a massive Rs 43 crore from its previews.
Total collection of the film Bhooth Bangla
As per Sacnilk.com, 'Bhooth Bangla' has earned a total of Rs 7.03 crore net at the Indian box office on its first day, which includes the paid preview earnings. The gross collection stands at Rs 8.37 crore. The film is currently running in 6641 shows across the country.
About the film Bhooth Bangla
Director Priyadarshan's horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla' was made on a budget of Rs 120 crore. The film features a huge star cast including Akshay Kumar, Vamika Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajesh Sharma, and Mitaali Parker. Akshay Kumar also co-produced the film with Ekta and Shobha Kapoor.
Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan's 7th film together
'Bhooth Bangla' is the seventh collaboration between Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan. The duo previously worked together on films like 'Hera Pheri', 'Garam Masala', 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'De Dana Dan', and 'Khatta Meetha', most of which were box office hits.
ALSO READ: Inside the 350-Year-Old Jaipur Palace That Brings ‘Bhooth Bangla’ to Life in Akshay Kumar Starrer
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