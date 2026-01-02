Bhoomi Shetty to Star With Akshaye Khanna in PVC Universe’s Mahakali; Read on
Kannada TV actress Bhoomi Shetty will play the lead in Mahakali, starring Akshaye Khanna in his Telugu debut, marking an exciting collaboration confirmed by the film’s director and generating buzz among fans.
Prasanth Varma Expands PVC Universe
Director Prasanth Varma, who earned nationwide recognition with HanuMan, is gearing up for another ambitious project under his PVC Universe. Titled Mahakali, the film promises to push boundaries by introducing a powerful new superhero narrative to Indian cinema.
India’s First Female Superhero Film
Mahakali is being promoted as India’s first female superhero film. The project is directed by Aparna Kolluru in collaboration with the PVC Universe team, marking a significant step toward stronger female-led stories in the superhero genre across multiple Indian film industries.
Bhoomi Shetty as Mahakali
Kannada television actress Bhoomi Shetty plays the titular role of Mahakali. The recently released first look presents her in a fierce and fearless avatar, drawing positive attention, especially from Telugu audiences, who have praised her powerful screen presence and transformation.
Akshaye Khanna Joins the Cast
Adding to the film’s excitement, actor Akshaye Khanna has reportedly joined the cast. Fresh from acclaim for his antagonist role in Dhurandhar, his inclusion has been confirmed by director Aparna Kolluru, raising expectations for a strong and impactful performance.
A Promising Collaboration
Director Aparna Kolluru is said to have personally narrated the Mahakali script to Akshaye Khanna, who agreed to be part of the project. This collaboration offers Bhoomi Shetty an important opportunity to share screen space with an experienced and versatile star.
Setting and Multilingual Release
Produced by Ramesh Duggal, Mahakali is set against the backdrop of West Bengal, adding cultural depth to the story. The film is planned for a multilingual release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, aiming for a wide pan-Indian reach.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.