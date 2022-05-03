Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj's latest video goes viral after her leaked MMS controversy (Watch)

Shilpi Raj, a Bhojpuri singer, has shared a song called "Cocacola Pila Do Balam." The song went viral and drew the entire audience's attention.

Sonu Sargam wrote the lyrics, while Arya Sharma created the music. Shilpi's MMS with her alleged boyfriend has gone viral, and it was in the news since last week.

The song became popular on social media in no time, capturing the attention of everyone on the internet. The song has already received over 260k views and over 5k likes in only a few days since its release. Shilpi's admirers are gushing over her after hearing the song. (Video)



One social media user wrote, 'Again Best voice is given by Shilpi Raj. 10 out of 10 to this song. One of best singer', another said, 'Super song. Aapki awaaz me kuch toh jaadu hai tabhi toh lakho dilo par raj karti hain.' 'Shilpi your voice is mind blowing', remarked another.



However, some internet users continued to remember her leaked private video incident, as one user commented, as one wrote, 'Shilpi Raj ka viral video kaun kaun dekha', 'Video viral hone ke bad bhi gana kyo gati hai', said another.



Shilip Raj's private video began making the rounds on social media a few days ago. The video clip went viral as soon as it was posted. Shilpi said in an interview with ETimes, "The MMS is something I haven't seen before. It was ascribed to my name, I was informed. I'm curious about the girl in the MMS." She went on to say, "I'm not the girl in the video. Mujhe badnaam karne ki ye saari koi saazish hai." Also Read: Pictures: Lady Gaga looks super-sexy in blue bikini; singer is currently in Las Vegas