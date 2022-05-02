Pictures: Lady Gaga looks super-sexy in blue bikini; singer is currently in Las Vegas

Lady Gaga was photographed in Las Vegas wearing a bright blue bikini top that showed off her toned midriff.



Lady Gaga is well-known for her outstanding performance on stage and social media. The House of Gucci actress flaunted her enviable figure while posing for a glammed-up photo that she published on her Instagram Story over the weekend.



During a stroll to a lavish pool, the 36-year-old looked to be making the most of her time in Las Vegas, striking a posture and soaking in all that the brilliant desert sun had to offer.



While in Sin City (LA), Gaga was photographed sporting a baby blue bikini top that showed off her toned midriff. The Grammy-winning singer was also seen wearing a similar bottom that showed off her amazing body.



Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, the singer's real name, added a wow factor to her ensemble with a pair of jet-black sunglasses. Her golden blonde tresses cascaded over her shoulders, complementing her swimsuit colour.