Pictures: Lady Gaga looks super-sexy in blue bikini; singer is currently in Las Vegas
Lady Gaga was photographed in Las Vegas wearing a bright blue bikini top that showed off her toned midriff.
Lady Gaga is well-known for her outstanding performance on stage and social media. The House of Gucci actress flaunted her enviable figure while posing for a glammed-up photo that she published on her Instagram Story over the weekend.
During a stroll to a lavish pool, the 36-year-old looked to be making the most of her time in Las Vegas, striking a posture and soaking in all that the brilliant desert sun had to offer.
While in Sin City (LA), Gaga was photographed sporting a baby blue bikini top that showed off her toned midriff. The Grammy-winning singer was also seen wearing a similar bottom that showed off her amazing body.
Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, the singer's real name, added a wow factor to her ensemble with a pair of jet-black sunglasses. Her golden blonde tresses cascaded over her shoulders, complementing her swimsuit colour.
Gaga is set to wrap up her long-running Jazz & Piano residency with the last event. According to the Daily Mail, the events will be staged at Dolby Live, which is located at the Park MGM hotel and casino.