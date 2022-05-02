Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Lady Gaga looks super-sexy in blue bikini; singer is currently in Las Vegas

    First Published May 2, 2022, 8:09 PM IST

    Lady Gaga was photographed in Las Vegas wearing a bright blue bikini top that showed off her toned midriff.
     

    Lady Gaga is well-known for her outstanding performance on stage and social media. The House of Gucci actress flaunted her enviable figure while posing for a glammed-up photo that she published on her Instagram Story over the weekend. 
     

    During a stroll to a lavish pool, the 36-year-old looked to be making the most of her time in Las Vegas, striking a posture and soaking in all that the brilliant desert sun had to offer.
     

    While in Sin City (LA), Gaga was photographed sporting a baby blue bikini top that showed off her toned midriff. The Grammy-winning singer was also seen wearing a similar bottom that showed off her amazing body.
     

    Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, the singer's real name, added a wow factor to her ensemble with a pair of jet-black sunglasses. Her golden blonde tresses cascaded over her shoulders, complementing her swimsuit colour. Also Read: Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian and her sisters to attend Anna Wintour's fashion event

    Gaga is set to wrap up her long-running Jazz & Piano residency with the last event. According to the Daily Mail, the events will be staged at Dolby Live, which is located at the Park MGM hotel and casino. Also Read: Oops Moment Alert: Malaika Arora suffered major wardrobe malfunction (Video)

