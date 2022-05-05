Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj MMS scandal: Singer's latest song 'Chhore Hote Hai' goes viral (Watch)

    First Published May 5, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    Shilpi Raj, a well-known Bhojpuri singer, has been in the headlines for several days due to her leaked MMS. She recently released a music video called Chhore Hota Hai Chhichhore, which has gone viral; take a look 
     

    Shilpi Raj is a well-known singer who is frequently in the news. Shilpi is now grabbing headlines because of her latest Bhojpuri music video called 'Chhore Hota Hai Chhichhore'.
     

    Last week, Shilpi Raj was in the news for a controversial reason. According to reports, Shilpi was spotted in an obnoxious situation with her partner. Her MMS was leaked online and quickly went viral. 
     

    Later, Shilpa said in an interview that she did not know who the girl in the video. She went on to say, "I'm not the girl in the video. Shilpi said, "The MMS is something I haven't seen before. It was ascribed to my name, I was informed. I'm curious about the girl in the MMS." Mujhe badnaam karne ki ye saari koi saazish hai."
     

    Talking about Shilpi Raj's latest song Chhore Hota Hai Chhichhore. In the song, she has done a duet with Arman Babu. The song lyrics are by Anand Yadav and Manoj Banti does the music. (Video)
     

    In the video, we can see a few teenagers dancing and expressing love. The views on that video have increased continuously. This video song was uploaded on May 2. Also Read: "Was Shehnaaz Gill drunk?" Netizens trolled actress 

    Shilpi expressed her desire to sing in Bollywood, she said "However, I am not contacting filmmakers because kaam dekhne se hi kaam milta hai (kaam dekhne se hi kaam milta hai). Right now, I'm doing really well in the Bhojpuri heartland, and music companies are offering me songs. My future, I suppose, will be shaped by the work I've done up to this point." Also Read: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu showed netizens 'middle finger', why? Read this

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manju Warrier files complaint against Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Mollywood filmmaker arrested drb

    Manju Warrier files complaint against Sanal Kumar Sasidharan; Mollywood filmmaker arrested

    Ranveer Singh revealed he used to cook delicious butter chicken here is his recipe drb

    Ranveer Singh revealed he used to cook delicious butter chicken; here's his recipe

    Box Office Report Over Rs 500 cr collected in Hindi belt in April Bollywood share is just 12.48 per cent

    Box Office Report: Over Rs 500 cr collected in Hindi belt in April; Bollywood share is just 12.48%

    Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial Actress breaks down as she speaks of physical abuse drb

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: Actress breaks down as she speaks of physical abuse

    Here is why India was chosen as country of honour at Cannes Marche Du Film drb

    Here’s why India was chosen as ‘country of honour at Cannes’ Marche Du Film

    Recent Stories

    Rajasthan riots CM Ashok Gehlot dares Amit Shah to order probe 7 states

    'Order probe into riots': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot dares Amit Shah

    TS Inter Exams 2022: Exam to begin on May 6, Know how to download hall ticket - adt

    TS Inter Exams 2022: Exam to begin on May 6, Know how to download hall ticket

    Manju Warrier files complaint against Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Mollywood filmmaker arrested drb

    Manju Warrier files complaint against Sanal Kumar Sasidharan; Mollywood filmmaker arrested

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: History keeps us going - Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid defeating Manchester City to enter final-ayh

    UCL: "History keeps us going" - Ancelotti on Madrid defeating City to enter final

    For Apple car iPhone maker hires veteran Ford executive Ujkashevic for EV project gcw

    For Apple car, iPhone-maker hires veteran Ford executive Ujkashevic for EV project

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon