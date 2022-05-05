Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj MMS scandal: Singer's latest song 'Chhore Hote Hai' goes viral (Watch)

Shilpi Raj, a well-known Bhojpuri singer, has been in the headlines for several days due to her leaked MMS. She recently released a music video called Chhore Hota Hai Chhichhore, which has gone viral; take a look



Shilpi Raj is a well-known singer who is frequently in the news. Shilpi is now grabbing headlines because of her latest Bhojpuri music video called 'Chhore Hota Hai Chhichhore'.



Last week, Shilpi Raj was in the news for a controversial reason. According to reports, Shilpi was spotted in an obnoxious situation with her partner. Her MMS was leaked online and quickly went viral.



Later, Shilpa said in an interview that she did not know who the girl in the video. She went on to say, "I'm not the girl in the video. Shilpi said, "The MMS is something I haven't seen before. It was ascribed to my name, I was informed. I'm curious about the girl in the MMS." Mujhe badnaam karne ki ye saari koi saazish hai."



Talking about Shilpi Raj's latest song Chhore Hota Hai Chhichhore. In the song, she has done a duet with Arman Babu. The song lyrics are by Anand Yadav and Manoj Banti does the music. (Video)



In the video, we can see a few teenagers dancing and expressing love. The views on that video have increased continuously. This video song was uploaded on May 2. Also Read: "Was Shehnaaz Gill drunk?" Netizens trolled actress