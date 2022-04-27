When Samantha Ruth Prabhu showed netizens 'middle finger', why? Read this

Samantha Ruth Prabhu once showed the middle finger to trolls who slammed her for posting pictures of her in a bikini on Instagram.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in Kashmir to shoot her next film with Liger star Vijay Deverakonda. Sharing a video of the beautiful view out of her flight window, the actress wrote, “And calm!! (sic)” the actress captioned a video of the stunning scene from her plane window.



On his way to Kashmir to begin filming, Vijay Deverakonda, her co-star in the film, was recently sighted at Mumbai Airport. The two (Sam and Vijay) had collaborated on a film with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, which was just released in Hyderabad.



A few years back, when Samantha was 'Samantha Akkineni', she went on a beach vacay with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya where she donned a bikini, for which she got trolled on social media.



She was seen in a red floral co-ord crop top and shorts set in another picture. While some netizens loved her pic, others trolled her, questioning her for wearing “beachwear” and asked her to “behave like a married woman”.



On the other hand, Samantha is well-versed in dealing with negative energy. She responded like a boss through her Instagram story, which read, "For all those of you who thought you had a say in how I should live my life after marriage," She followed it up with a picture of a middle finger. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dhanush to Alia Bhatt, these actors are all set for their big Hollywood debut