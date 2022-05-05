Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "Was Shehnaaz Gill drunk?" Netizens trolled actress for kissing-hugging Salman Khan (Watch)

    First Published May 5, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

    Videos and pictures from Arpita Khan's Eid party go viral. The night's highlight was Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan's cute equation. 

    Arpita Khan's Eid feast is making headlines and in a big way! The celebration had it all, from bringing Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut together to providing us with some great retro Bollywood memories.

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived in style and couldn't take their gaze away from the other. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra seemed completely thrilled with one another, stopping breaking up speculations.

    Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan, on the other hand, became the night's highlight. The internet has been flooded with footage and photos of the two from the celebration.

    Gill is seen hugging Salman and putting her head on his shoulders in one of the videos. She may also be seen kissing the Bigg Boss presenter in another video. (Watch)

    She may be seen in another series of recordings begging Khan to drop her off at her car. She may be seen tenderly stroking him while he does so. While the videos and photos show how much the two love one other, many on the internet have added their twist.

    Trolls began targeting and trolling Shehnaaz and even questioned if she was drunk. "Was she drunk the entire time?" asked one user. "This is not the usual Shehnaaz, wat happen to her (sic)," questioned another. "Why is she clinging onto Salman like this?" asked a social media user. "Look at Shera he looks more uncomfortable than Salman," opined a netizen. Also Read: Why were Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal not invited to Salman Khan's family Eid party?

    "Shera's expression says it all," commented another netizen. "This is so not cool," said a user. "Awkward," said another. Trolls may say anything they want, but what we see in these photos is true love and appreciation for one another. Also Read: Watch: Shehnaaz Gill pulls Salman Khan into a warm hug at the Eid party

