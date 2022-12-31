Bhojpuri SEXY Video: Rani Chatterjee, Khesari Lal BOLD bedroom song gets more than 40M views on YouTube-WATCH
Khesari Lal and Rani Chatterjee are making their fans excited with their latest song “Mauka Ke Laabh La Pazaa Mein Daab La” from the film Jaanam
The public adores Bhojpuri stars Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani Chatterjee. The performers have worked their magic together in countless movies and songs. They each have a big following on social media.
The pair is unquestionably the most popular on social media. Meanwhile, these two celebrities' song "Mauka Ke Laabh La Pazaa Mein Daab La" is getting viral. (WATCH VIDEO)
The song has received a lot of attention on social media. Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani Chatterje's songs become instant successes when released.
This is a song from the film Jaanam, starring Khesari Lal and Rani Chatterjee. Even though the song is finished and the film has been out for a while, the audience still enjoys it.
These songs are commonly searched for on the internet. In terms of the actress's look, she's wreaking havoc on it, and the crowd loves it. She electrifies the audience with her entrance into the song.
In this song, Khesari and Rani look to be in love. Since it was released to the Wave Music Bhojpuri channel on YouTube, this song has received over 40 million views and 78 thousand likes.
The song is performed by Khesari Lal Yadav and Indu Sonali, while Azad Singh writes the lyrics. The song also perfectly captures the two of them's relationship.