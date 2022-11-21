Bhojpuri sexy video, pics: Kajal Raghwani, Pawan Singh's naughty bedroom romance is a must watch

Kajal Raghwani in a sexy nighty, seduces Pawan Singh in the song 'Mehari ke Sukh Nahi Debu’ which is now grabbing fan’s attention on YouTube.

A well-known figure is Pawan Singh, the Bhojpuri Superstar. The Bhojpuri film and music business is buzzing because to his songs and movies.

The song "Mehari ke Sukh Nahi Debu" is attracting fans' attention on YouTube. The sight of Pawan Singh romancing Kajal Raghwani in a nightgown astounded the fans. (WATCH VIDEO)



You can observe in this video that Pawan Singh continuously tempts Kajal Raghwani. He can be seen with a white shirt and a nightgown by Kajal Raghwani. 27 million people have seen the video.

This song "Mehari ke Sukh Nahi Debu" is spreading like wildfire. Both Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani have a sizable fan base.

This couple's fans like seeing them together. They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors. In the video, Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh are seen having a very passionate kiss.



According to the uninitiated, the duo is one of the most adored in the Bhojpuri industry. They have a sizable fan base. In each music video, they have incredible chemistry. Although there is a high demand for this film,

Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh still have a following. The two are enthralling the crowd with their powerhouse performance. You'll like viewing this film, which is becoming more and more popular.

