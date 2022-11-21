Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri sexy video, pics: Kajal Raghwani, Pawan Singh's naughty bedroom romance is a must watch

    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 6:50 PM IST

    Kajal Raghwani in a sexy nighty, seduces Pawan Singh in the song 'Mehari ke Sukh Nahi Debu’ which is now grabbing fan’s attention on YouTube. 

    A well-known figure is Pawan Singh, the Bhojpuri Superstar. The Bhojpuri film and music business is buzzing because to his songs and movies.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song "Mehari ke Sukh Nahi Debu" is attracting fans' attention on YouTube. The sight of Pawan Singh romancing Kajal Raghwani in a nightgown astounded the fans. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    You can observe in this video that Pawan Singh continuously tempts Kajal Raghwani. He can be seen with a white shirt and a nightgown by Kajal Raghwani. 27 million people have seen the video.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song "Mehari ke Sukh Nahi Debu" is spreading like wildfire. Both Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani have a sizable fan base.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This couple's fans like seeing them together. They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors. In the video, Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh are seen having a very passionate kiss.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    According to the uninitiated, the duo is one of the most adored in the Bhojpuri industry. They have a sizable fan base. In each music video, they have incredible chemistry. Although there is a high demand for this film,

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh still have a following. The two are enthralling the crowd with their powerhouse performance. You'll like viewing this film, which is becoming more and more popular.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Speaking of Kajal Raghwani, she is now ranked among the top actresses in the Bhojpuri film business. Fans adore Kajal Raghwani's on-screen chemistry with Khesari Lal and her daring on-screen appearances in movies.

