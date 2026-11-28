With weak day one collections and negative reviews, Bhogi faces a tough challenge at the box office. The film needs strong audience support to improve its weekend collections.

However, looking at the current numbers, it won't be an easy ride. Based on the talk and collections, the movie seems miles away from its break-even target. The pre-release business of the film was around Rs 15 crore, meaning it needs a share of Rs 16 crore to break even, which translates to a gross of about Rs 30 crore.

The film managed to collect only Rs 2.53 crore gross on day one, clearly indicating the tough situation ahead for Bhogi.