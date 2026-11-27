Indian cine organizations and celebrities are urging the government to block Netflix from releasing the Pakistani series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo,' citing national security concerns amidst ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Ever since OTT platform Netflix announced the release of the Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, Indian film industry bodies, including the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), and Bollywood celebs have been actively opposing its release in India. FWICE and AICWA wrote respective letters urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the release of the Pakistani series in India due to ongoing tensions between the two countries and the terror attacks that India faced over the years, including the Pulwama and Mumbai attacks.

On Friday, FWICE President BN Tiwari warned Netflix against releasing the series in India, alleging that the proposed release of the Pakistani series in India can result in a huge "loss" in business for Netflix. While talking to ANI, BN Tiwari said, "If Netflix doesn't listen to us, I think they will still agree. They should agree because they can't afford to take such a big loss for a Pakistani series. They get their biggest business in Asia from India. Netflix operates here in many languages. So through you, I request them not to telecast it on the 4th. If they do, then from the 5th onwards, all their upcoming shoots will be affected."

"All our technicians, artists, and craftspeople—who are our strength—along with the 38 associations we have here, and everyone working with us across All India, will oppose it because Nation First. And whoever goes against Nation First, whether it's an Indian artist, producer, or channel, we will treat them the same as Pakistanis. We will hate them just as much as we hate Pakistan," added BN Tiwari.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit of FWICE stated that the decision to oppose the Pakistani series stems from concerns over national security and respect for the armed forces, victims of attacks and their families. While talking to ANI, Ashok Pandit said, "For the last three or four days, we have raised quite a fuss about this, and we are very serious. So we have raised this issue because we do not want our enemy country, Pakistan, to be introduced here. They are responsible for a lot of the massacres against our country. They are our enemy country, a terror nation, a terror country, and we will not allow their presence here."

He added, "This is a very, very sensitive issue because we want to respect our security forces who are laying down their lives. Their families are suffering. The victims who died in the blasts, those who took bullets, and those who have suffered so much loss here deserve our respect. So, for this reason, we have decided that we will not let it be telecast or streamed here."

On Tuesday, AICWA wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to stop the release and streaming of the Pakistani series on Netflix India, and has called for a permanent law prohibiting Pakistani content and artists from being featured on Indian platforms. Sharing its statement on X, AICWA wrote, “Terror Gets No Applause. Nation Comes First. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, demanding that the Pakistani series "Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" is not released on Netflix in India on 4 December 2026,” the association said in a letter.

The letter stated, “Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens. We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India. Nation Comes First. Always.”

On Thursday, FWICE also wrote a letter to PM Modi seeking his immediate intervention and urging the Government of India to take appropriate measures to prevent the release and streaming of the Pakistani series in India. "We wish to draw your esteemed attention to the advisory issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, dated 8th May 2025, directing OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India to discontinue web series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content originating from Pakistan, keeping in view national security considerations and the prevailing circumstances," read a part of the letter.

The letter further read, "Respected Prime Minister Ji, the Indian film and television industry provides livelihood to millions of artists, technicians, daily-wage workers and other professionals. FWICE has always encouraged its members to work towards strengthening Indian cinema, promoting indigenous talent and contributing to the growth and dignity of our nation's entertainment industry. It would therefore be deeply concerning if Pakistani entertainment productions were permitted to commercially benefit from the Indian market without due consideration of the Government's directions and the sentiments of the Indian entertainment fraternity."

After consistent backlash from cine bodies and celebrities, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday asked Netflix to ensure that content originating in Pakistan is not made available to subscribers in India, reiterating its May 8, 2025 advisory following complaints over the possible release of Pakistani web series in the country, sources said. According to sources, the Ministry has asked the streaming platform to comply with the advisory and maintain the position it had communicated to the government in June last year. At the time, Netflix had informed the Ministry that it had not made any film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India. The government has now asked the platform to stand by that commitment.

Several Bollywood celebs also hailed the I&B Ministry's decision to stop the Netflix show in India. Actor Manoj Joshi believes that the country's interests must come first, amid the ongoing row surrounding the Pakistani web series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' While speaking to ANI, Joshi said that the government’s decision must be respected and that India has enough stories of its own that deserve attention. “As an Indian citizen, the country’s interests come first. If the Ministry has taken a decision, there must be a reason behind it, and we should respect that. We have such a rich collection of stories of our own that we should focus on promoting them,” he said. “Moreover, since Netflix operates in India, it is necessary for the platform, like all other OTT platforms, to comply with the rules and policies framed by the country in the national interest,” he added.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh highlighted the "unpeaceful" situation between India and Pakistan, saying that Pakistani series should not be "encouraged" under such circumstances to ensure peace across borders. While talking to ANI, Vindu Dara Singh said, "Till everything is peaceful and good across the border, why should we encourage this (Pakistani series)? It's okay. It's a good decision, no problem. Though I haven't gone too deep into this, the main thing is this: until things against each other stop at the border, it shouldn't be encouraged. Why should we give them business if they are trying to ruin our country? I think it's fair. Once they stop doing that, they stop doing any kind of wrong things to India; then India should support them. Otherwise, till that time, there's no need. I think it's right."

'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' is based on Farhat Ishtiaq's Urdu novel of the same name and marks Netflix's first Pakistan-themed original series, featuring an ensemble cast including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hania Aamir, with a planned rollout beginning December 4.