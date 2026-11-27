Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty met with Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav in Bhopal to discuss the state's potential for film production and tourism. The two also addressed government support for Ahan Shetty's upcoming film project, Sanki.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at his residence in Bhopal, where the two discussed the potential of film production in Madhya Pradesh. CM Yadav shared pictures from their meeting and wrote, “I had the pleasure of meeting renowned film actor Shri Suniel Shetty at his residence in Bhopal. On this occasion, we discussed the potential for film production in Madhya Pradesh, promoting tourism, and new opportunities in the startup sector. Highlighting Madhya Pradesh’s natural beauty and its location in the heart of the country, Shri Suniel Shetty described it as an ideal place for film production.” आज भोपाल निवास पर प्रसिद्ध फिल्म अभिनेता श्री सुनील शेट्टी जी से सौजन्य भेंट की। इस अवसर पर मध्यप्रदेश में फिल्म निर्माण की संभावनाओं, पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने और स्टार्टअप के क्षेत्र में नए अवसरों को लेकर चर्चा हुई। श्री सुनील शेट्टी जी ने मध्यप्रदेश की प्राकृतिक सुंदरता और देश के केंद्र में स्थित होने की विशेषता का उल्लेख करते हुए इसे फिल्म निर्माण के लिए आदर्श स्थान बताया। @SunielVShetty — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 26, 2026

The pictures show the Chief Minister felicitating Suniel Shetty. Shetty also reshared the post on his X handle, further thanking the Madhya Pradesh CM for supporting his son, Ahan Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Sanki’. He wrote, “Honorable Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav ji, it was a great pleasure to meet you. My heartfelt thanks to you and the Madhya Pradesh government for the support you are providing for the shooting of Ahan’s upcoming film ‘Sanki’. Special thanks also to Prabal Pratap Singh Tomar ji. I’m returning from Bhopal this time too with so much love and beautiful memories.” माननीय मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव जी, आपसे मिलकर बहुत खुशी हुई। अहान की आने वाली फिल्म ‘सनकी’ की शूटिंग के लिए आपका और मध्यप्रदेश सरकार का जो सहयोग मिल रहा है उसके लिए दिल से आभार। प्रबल प्रताप सिंह तोमर जी का भी विशेष धन्यवाद। भोपाल से इस बार भी ढेर सारा प्यार और खूबसूरत यादें लेकर लौट रहा हूँ। @DrMohanYadav51 @AapkaPrabal — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) November 27, 2026

Ahan Shetty’s next, ‘Sanki’ is an upcoming love story directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. He will be seen opposite Medha Rana. As per a press release, Medha has been a part of intense preparations and numerous workshops to get into the skin of the character that she plays in ‘Sanki’. Earlier this month, Medha joined Ahan and the rest of the unit in Bhopal, where the shooting of the film has already commenced. The first look of the film is expected to be out in the next few days. It is produced by We The People, Roaring River Productions and Pals & Peers Entertainment, as per the press release. (ANI)