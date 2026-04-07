Bhediya to Stree 2: 6 Must-Watch Bollywood Horror-Comedies Before Bhooth Bangla
Akshay Kumar's new film, Bhooth Bangla, has dropped its trailer, and it's already the talk of the town. Fans are buzzing with excitement and can't wait to watch it. This Priyadarshan directorial is all set to release on April 17.
Bollywood's Best Horror-Comedy Films
Bhool Bhulaiyaa Film
Priyadarshan directed this horror-comedy film back in 2007. It stars Shiney Ahuja, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Ameesha Patel in lead roles. The film was a blockbuster at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 30 crore, it earned a massive Rs 85 crore.
Bhediya Film
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Film
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a comedy-horror film, released in 2022. Anees Bazmee directed this sequel to the 2007 hit. The film starred Kartik Aaryan with Kiara Advani and Tabu in the main roles. It was made on a budget of Rs 65 crore and went on to earn a whopping Rs 266.88 crore.
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Stree 2 Film
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Film
Thamma Film
Director Aditya Sarpotdar's 2025 film Thamma is a romantic comedy-horror. The cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal. The film was made on a budget of Rs 145 crore and collected Rs 169.75 crore.
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