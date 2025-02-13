Bhairathi Ranagal LEAKED: Shivarajkumar's film OUT on Ibomma and other pirated sites; Read on

Shivarajkumar's Bhairathi Ranagal Telugu movie, directed by Narthan, is now trending on Ibomma after its OTT release. The film tackles mining and water scarcity issues.

Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar's Bhairathi Ranagal, directed by Narthan, was a success. The film, based on mining and water issues, was released in November last year and did well in theaters.

Bhairathi Ranagal on OTT

The Telugu version is now available on Aha OTT since February 13th. The film has been leaked on Ibomma and is trending.

Bhairathi Ranagal's backstory

Bhairathi witnesses his village's struggle for water. He plants a bomb in a government office and goes to jail, where he studies to become a lawyer.

Bhairathi Ranagal fights injustice

Bhairathi returns to his village to confront illegal mining operations that are endangering the lives of his people, vowing to protect his community from this destructive threat.

