Bhagyashree Recalls Heartbreak When Parents Burnt Her Love Letters; Read On
Bhagyashree, who rose to fame with her debut, recently shared a heartbreaking memory from her past, revealing how her parents burnt her love letters in front of her, leaving her completely shattered.
Even today, people can't help but fall in love with Bhagyashree and Salman Khan when they watch 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. Bhagyashree became a superstar with her debut film but stayed away from the screen for many years. The reason was her love life, which was full of drama. In a recent interview, she finally opened up about it. Here's the story of how she married Himalaya despite her family's strong opposition.
Love story began in school
Bhagyashree revealed that she and Himalaya Dasani first met during their school days. She joked that it wasn't 'love at first sight' but more like 'fight at first sight'. Over time, their friendship blossomed into love.
Family pressure led to a breakup
When their love grew, Bhagyashree told her parents about Himalaya. Her family told her she was too young for love and should focus on her studies instead. Listening to her family, the couple decided to part ways. During this time, Bhagyashree got busy with college and films, while Himalaya went abroad for his studies.
Love rekindled when they met again
A few years later, when the two met again, their old feelings for each other came rushing back. But this time too, her family strongly opposed the relationship. Her parents even told her to end things in a way that would make Himalaya hate her.
A heart-wrenching choice
Following her family's wishes, Bhagyashree told Himalaya, 'I never want to see your face again.' This was an incredibly difficult decision for her. The actress even promised her parents that for one year, she would obey their every word, and would even marry a man of their choice and make it work.
The day her love letters were burned
The most painful moment of this entire ordeal came when her parents burnt all the love letters exchanged between them, right in front of her. Bhagyashree said she cried a lot that night because her dreams and feelings were also turning to ash. For her, those letters weren't just paper; they were memories and a symbol of their love.
Parents' blessings were important
But as they say, true love always finds a way. Bhagyashree and Himalaya just couldn't stay apart. When all their attempts to convince her family failed, they decided to leave home and get married. Bhagyashree said she never wanted to marry without her parents' blessings. However, when her family refused to accept the relationship, she touched their feet one day and left. The actress married Himalaya in a temple right after her blockbuster film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' was released. On January 19, 1989, the two became one forever.
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