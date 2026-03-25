Parents' blessings were important

But as they say, true love always finds a way. Bhagyashree and Himalaya just couldn't stay apart. When all their attempts to convince her family failed, they decided to leave home and get married. Bhagyashree said she never wanted to marry without her parents' blessings. However, when her family refused to accept the relationship, she touched their feet one day and left. The actress married Himalaya in a temple right after her blockbuster film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' was released. On January 19, 1989, the two became one forever.