Bad Newz to Bombay Velvet: 7 flop movies of Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal, a rising star in Bollywood, has starred in several films, but not all have been hits. While some rocked the box office, others flopped. Learn about his flop movies
| Published : May 16 2025, 12:58 PM
1 Min read
Bad News
Released in 2024, Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad News' was made on a budget of ₹80 crore but earned only ₹5.65 crore.
Bhoot Part 1
Released in 2020, Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part 1' was made on a budget of ₹37 crore but earned only ₹3.63 crore.
Manmarziyaan
Released in 2018, Vicky Kaushal's 'Manmarziyaan' was made on a budget of ₹30 crore but earned only ₹27.9 crore.
Raman Raghav 2.0
Released in 2016, Vicky Kaushal's 'Raman Raghav 2.0' earned only ₹7.03 crore, making it a major flop.
Zubaan
Released in 2016, Vicky Kaushal's 'Zubaan' earned only ₹0.46 crore, making it a flop.
Masaan
Released in 2015, Vicky Kaushal's 'Masaan,' made on a budget of ₹7 crore, earned only ₹3.63 crore.
Bombay Velvet
Released in 2015, Vicky Kaushal's 'Bombay Velvet,' made on a budget of ₹118 crore, earned only ₹24.1 crore.
